Kanye West to Buy Right-Wing Social Media Platform Parler - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Parlement Technologies said on Monday it had reached an agreement in principle with US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for the acquisition of its social media platform Parler, known for its lack of policing of right-wing opinions.

"Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform. The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome," the company said in a statement.

The decision comes after West's Twitter account was blocked following "anti-Semitic" publications.

"This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again," Parler CEO George Farmer said.

Parler, which describes itself as a free speech social platform, rose to prominence last year and proved popular among supporters of former US President Donald Trump, who was "canceled" on several platforms including Twitter. Parler attracted over 10 million users after the US presidential election but went offline in January 2021 as Google, Apple and Amazon suspended their services and accused it of hosting content that encourages violence.