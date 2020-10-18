UrduPoint.com
Karabakh Army Says Downed 2 Azerbaijani Drones In Region's Airspace Amid Ceasefire

Sun 18th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) The forces of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) said on Sunday that they had downed two Azerbaijani drones in the breakaway region's airspace amid a new ceasefire.

A new truce came into force at 20:00 GMT this Saturday, but the sides have immediately blamed each other for violating it.

"Despite the new agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire, the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] tried to illegally enter the airspace of Artsakh today. Having successfully detected the enemy drones, the defense forces' air defense means shot down two UAVs," a statement, published on Facebook, said.

Hostilities on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27, with Yerevan and Baku accusing each other of starting the firing.

