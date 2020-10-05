UrduPoint.com
Karabakh Army Says Withdrew Troops In Some Areas To Avoid Unnecessary Casualties

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

The defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) withdrew its troops in some areas of the contact line in order to prevent unnecessary casualties and increase the damage to the Azerbaijani side, NKR President's spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said

"Based on tactical considerations, the Defense Army withdrew troops in some parts of the contact line in order to avoid unnecessary casualties and cause more damage to the enemy," Poghosyan wrote on Facebook.

According to the official, the Karabakh forces achieved their goal on both tracks.

