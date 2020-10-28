Karabakh Authorities Accuse Azerbaijan Of Shelling Maternity Hospital In Stepanakert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:22 PM
The official infocenter of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic accused the Azerbaijani armed forces on Wednesday of targeting a maternity hospital in Stepanakert
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The official infocenter of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic accused the Azerbaijani armed forces on Wednesday of targeting a maternity hospital in Stepanakert.
"The Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted Stepanakert Maternity Hospital. Details are being clarified," the infocenter rote on Telegram.