Karabakh Authorities Accuse Azerbaijan of Shelling Maternity Hospital in Stepanakert

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The official infocenter of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic accused the Azerbaijani armed forces on Wednesday of targeting a maternity hospital in Stepanakert.

"The Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted Stepanakert Maternity Hospital. Details are being clarified," the infocenter rote on Telegram.