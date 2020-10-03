Karabakh Authorities Evacuate Several Villages Near Contact Line - Government

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Several villages close to the contact line in Karabakh have been evacuated due to shelling, but there is no evacuation in Stepanakert, the head of government of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Grigory Martirosyan, said on Friday.

"I officially declare that Stepanakert will not be evacuated. Yes, several villages have been evacuated, which are several kilometers from the contact line, but there is no evacuation in Stepanakert," Martirosyan said at a briefing broadcast on Facebook.

He also said that the process of restoring houses and buildings, which were damaged as a result of shelling, would begin on Saturday.