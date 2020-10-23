Karabakh Authorities Report Azeri Air Force Strikes on Martakert

The authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakhon said the Azeri Air Force carried out strikes against the city of Martakert in the north of the region on Friday

"At the moment, the enemy forces are bombing Martakert. The military aircraft are being used," the official information center of the republic said, citing the state service on emergency situations.