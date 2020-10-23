UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karabakh Authorities Report Azeri Air Force Strikes On Martakert

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:37 PM

Karabakh Authorities Report Azeri Air Force Strikes on Martakert

The authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakhon said the Azeri Air Force carried out strikes against the city of Martakert in the north of the region on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakhon said the Azeri Air Force carried out strikes against the city of Martakert in the north of the region on Friday.

"At the moment, the enemy forces are bombing Martakert. The military aircraft are being used," the official information center of the republic said, citing the state service on emergency situations.

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

41 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

56 minutes ago

Panel of Chairmen announced for KP PA

1 minute ago

Public holiday announced for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PB ..

1 minute ago

Accelerated action plan for stunting, malnutrition ..

1 minute ago

India desires Hindu majority in IIOJK to win possi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.