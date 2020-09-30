UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karabakh, Belarus, Navalny On Agenda Of Upcoming EU Summit - European Council Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

Karabakh, Belarus, Navalny on Agenda of Upcoming EU Summit - European Council Chief

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The escalation in Karabakh, Belarus and the situation around Alexey Navalny will be discussed by the leaders of the EU countries at the summit in Brussels on October 1-2, European Council President Charles Michel said in the invitation to the heads of state and government of the EU.

"At the end of the session, we will discuss current issues requiring our attention, namely the situation in Belarus, the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and the Nagorno-Karabakh escalation," the document says.

The summit of EU leaders will take place on October 1 and 2 in Brussels. Previously, it was postponed from September 24-25 due to a case of coronavirus infection in Michel's office. It is expected that the main topics of the meeting will be the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and relations with Turkey. In addition, the leaders will discuss relations with China following the recent EU-China summit and cooperation with Beijing in the fight against coronavirus and climate change.

Related Topics

Turkey China Brussels Beijing Belarus September October From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

39 minutes ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

1 hour ago

Collection of duties, taxes: Banks to remain open ..

39 minutes ago

US Mission to OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ce ..

39 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

2 hours ago

Armenia-Russia Intergov'tal Commission Meeting Pos ..

1 second ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.