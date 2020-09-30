Karabakh, Belarus, Navalny on Agenda of Upcoming EU Summit - European Council Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The escalation in Karabakh, Belarus and the situation around Alexey Navalny will be discussed by the leaders of the EU countries at the summit in Brussels on October 1-2, European Council President Charles Michel said in the invitation to the heads of state and government of the EU.

"At the end of the session, we will discuss current issues requiring our attention, namely the situation in Belarus, the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and the Nagorno-Karabakh escalation," the document says.

The summit of EU leaders will take place on October 1 and 2 in Brussels. Previously, it was postponed from September 24-25 due to a case of coronavirus infection in Michel's office. It is expected that the main topics of the meeting will be the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and relations with Turkey. In addition, the leaders will discuss relations with China following the recent EU-China summit and cooperation with Beijing in the fight against coronavirus and climate change.