Karabakh Ceasefire Deal Caters to Both Armenian, Azerbaijani Population - Lavrov

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The trilateral ceasefire deal between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict caters to both the Armenian and the Azerbaijani population of the disputed region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"The agreement fully meets the interests of both the Azerbaijani and Armenian population of this region," the Russian top diplomat said in Baku.

According to Lavrov, the deal's full implementation envisions the coexistence of the people regardless of their religion or ethnicity.

Moreover, the Russian minister said that the interdepartmental center on Karabakh will become an additional security factor for the implementation of the trilateral agreement.