Karabakh Ceasefire Holds Along Contact Line - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The ceasefire is in force along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Russian peacekeepers have set up an operational headquarters in Stepanakert.

The ceasefire is in force all along the contact line," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told a briefing.

According to the spokesman, 648 refugees have returned from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh in the past 24 hours.

At the moment, Russian peacekeepers are working at 23 observational points in the area, the spokesman said.

More Stories From World

