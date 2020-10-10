Karabakh Ceasefire Largely Observed Throughout Day - Armenian Defense Ministry

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a briefing on Saturday that the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which entered into force at midnight, was largely observed by the warring parties

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a briefing on Saturday that the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which entered into force at midnight, was largely observed by the warring parties.

"The ceasefire was mostly in place, there were some provocations, which the [Karabakh] defense army responded to," Hovhannisyan told reporters.

The spokesman added that the Karabakh army allowed the Azerbaijani side to take the bodies of those killed in action, however, this was soon halted.

"From now on, this process will be carried out only in the presence of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, as it is also used for provocations," Harutyunyan said.

He noted that as of Saturday noon, the Azerbaijani side lost about 200 people, four vehicles and three drones.