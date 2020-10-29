Karabakh Conflict: Iran Could Mediate If Baku, Yerevan Both Approve - Bayramov

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:14 PM

Iran's offer of mediation in the Karabakh conflict is appreciated but should be agreed to by both Baku and Yerevan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Iran's offer of mediation in the Karabakh conflict is appreciated but should be agreed to by both Baku and Yerevan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Sputnik.

"Currently the negotiations are continuing within the OSCE Minsk group format.

Iran is not the member of the Minsk Group and its mediatory mission needs to be agreed by both sides," the minister said.

Iran has offered its services as a mediator more than once, Bayramov said.

"We highly appreciate these efforts of Iran," the minister added.

