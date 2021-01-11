UrduPoint.com
Karabakh Conflict: Pashinyan Says Prisoner Exchange Issues Unresolved Yet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:21 PM

The work on the exchange of prisoners, taken captive during the Karabakh conflict, will continue, as the issue remains unresolved after trilateral talks in Moscow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The work on the exchange of prisoners, taken captive during the Karabakh conflict, will continue, as the issue remains unresolved after trilateral talks in Moscow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday.

Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held talks in Moscow earlier in the day.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to resolve the issues of the prisoners of war today, this is the most sensitive and painful issue of all... We agreed to continue working on that," Pashinyan said after the meeting that lasted nearly four hours.

According to Pashinyan, the status of Karabakh has not been determined yet, but Yerevan is ready to discuss it.

"Of course, we have been able to ensure the ceasefire, but there are still many issues that must be solved. One of which is the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. Of course, Armenia is ready to continue talks within the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group within the OSCE on this issue, in particular," Pashinyan said.

Meanwhile, Aliyev said the conflict now seemed to be a thing of the past and the time came to think of the future.

