Karabakh Conflict Remains Serious Challenge, Requires Lasting Solution - OSCE Chair

The unsettled conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh represents a serious challenge to international peace and requires the international community to renew its efforts to achieve a lasting peace agreement, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Anne Linde said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The unsettled conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh represents a serious challenge to international peace and requires the international community to renew its efforts to achieve a lasting peace agreement, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Anne Linde said on Wednesday.

"The unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a serious challenge to international peace and security," Linde told the UN Security Council. "The ceasefire achieved in November, with the assistance of Russia, brought about a working stop to hostilities.

Now, we must seize this moment to renew efforts towards a lasting peace agreement."

Linde said she will encourage the two sides to recommit to talks on a sustainable political solution when she visits Baku and Yerevan next week.

The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late September, resulting in significant military and civilian casualties on both sides. The hostilities ended after the two sides agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire in November. The deal resulted in the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region and in the transfer of areas surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan.