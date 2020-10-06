Karabakh conflict 'unacceptable threat' to region: Russia, US, France

Russia, the United States and France said Monday that the escalating conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway territory represented an "unacceptable threat" to the region's stability

The three countries' foreign ministers in a joint statement condemned "in the strongest terms the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence", adding that attacks allegedly targeting civilian centres "constitute an unacceptable threat to the stability of the region".

"The ministers call once again upon the conflicting parties to accept an immediate and unconditional ceasefire."