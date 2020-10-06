UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karabakh Conflict 'unacceptable Threat' To Region: Russia, US, France

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:26 PM

Karabakh conflict 'unacceptable threat' to region: Russia, US, France

Russia, the United States and France said Monday that the escalating conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway territory represented an "unacceptable threat" to the region's stability

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):Russia, the United States and France said Monday that the escalating conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway territory represented an "unacceptable threat" to the region's stability.

The three countries' foreign ministers in a joint statement condemned "in the strongest terms the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence", adding that attacks allegedly targeting civilian centres "constitute an unacceptable threat to the stability of the region".

"The ministers call once again upon the conflicting parties to accept an immediate and unconditional ceasefire."

Related Topics

France Armenia Azerbaijan United States

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi visits Elite Agro farm in Al Ain

16 minutes ago

First-ever UFC women&#039;s main event in Abu Dhab ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

31 minutes ago

Third cohort of Dubai Chamber&#039;s Market Access ..

46 minutes ago

DHA Director-General inspects new COVID-19 testing ..

46 minutes ago

AJK DWP reviews reviews development projects worth ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.