Karabakh Defense Army Says 17 Azerbaijani Strike Drones Downed On Thursday

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:58 AM

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Karabakh military downed on Thursday 17 Azerbaijani strike drones, deputy commander of the Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said.

"Seventeen drones were downed, all of them were strike drones," Artur Sarkisyan said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

