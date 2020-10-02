Karabakh Defense Army Says 17 Azerbaijani Strike Drones Downed on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Karabakh military downed on Thursday 17 Azerbaijani strike drones, deputy commander of the Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said.

"Seventeen drones were downed, all of them were strike drones," Artur Sarkisyan said at a briefing.