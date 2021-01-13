UrduPoint.com
Karabakh Defense Ministry Accuses Azerbaijan Of Violating Ceasefire, Injuring Serviceman

The defense ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on Wednesday accused the Azerbaijani side of breaching the November 10 ceasefire agreement, which resulted in one soldier receiving a gunshot wound

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The defense ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on Wednesday accused the Azerbaijani side of breaching the November 10 ceasefire agreement, which resulted in one soldier receiving a gunshot wound.

"Today, at around 12 p.m. [08:00 GMT], as a result of ceasefire violation by the #Azerbaijan'i side, a serviceman (Vardan Kirakosyan, born in 2000) received a gunshot wound in a guard post of one of the military units located in the central position of the #Artsakh Defense Army," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

It added that the soldier was taken to a military hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition is assessed as critical but stable.

At the end of September 2020, the disputed region in South Caucasus saw reignited hostilities, which became a continuation of the long-time conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and resulted in casualties among the civilian population.

The sides made several attempts to sign a truce, but only the Moscow-brokered agreement reached overnight to November 10, 2020, was eventually successful. Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to complete cease fire and exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also transferred the Kalbajar, Lachin and Agdam districts to Baku. Russian peacekeepers have since been deployed to the region to maintain the truce.

