UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karabakh Defense Ministry Refutes Baku's Claim About Deadly Attack On Azerbaijan's Unit

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:57 PM

Karabakh Defense Ministry Refutes Baku's Claim About Deadly Attack on Azerbaijan's Unit

The defense ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) refuted on Monday Baku's claims about an attack on Azeri units in Karabakh, which allegedly left one soldier killed

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The defense ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) refuted on Monday Baku's claims about an attack on Azeri units in Karabakh, which allegedly left one soldier killed.

The NKR ministry slammed Baku for "continuing to spread disinformation about alleged attack by an Armenian armed group on a unit of the Azeri army," and stressed that NKR servicemen remain committed to the ceasefire.

"Yesterday and today, as of now, no units of the Artsakh [NKR] defense army, not a single serviceman, took part in any operation. No incidents were registered, no shot was made by the Armenian side," the NKR ministry said in a statement, released by the official infocenter.

Related Topics

Attack Army Baku

Recent Stories

Trade with African countries reaches $ 4.18 billio ..

10 minutes ago

Russia announces 27,787 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

Natural environment to be provided for animals at ..

4 minutes ago

Philippines logs 766 new COVID-19 cases, new low i ..

4 minutes ago

Samar Khan becomes first woman cyclist in the worl ..

22 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and peace, says FIFA ch ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.