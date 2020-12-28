The defense ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) refuted on Monday Baku's claims about an attack on Azeri units in Karabakh, which allegedly left one soldier killed

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The defense ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) refuted on Monday Baku's claims about an attack on Azeri units in Karabakh, which allegedly left one soldier killed.

The NKR ministry slammed Baku for "continuing to spread disinformation about alleged attack by an Armenian armed group on a unit of the Azeri army," and stressed that NKR servicemen remain committed to the ceasefire.

"Yesterday and today, as of now, no units of the Artsakh [NKR] defense army, not a single serviceman, took part in any operation. No incidents were registered, no shot was made by the Armenian side," the NKR ministry said in a statement, released by the official infocenter.