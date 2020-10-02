UrduPoint.com
Karabakh Doctors Saved French Journalist - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:40 AM

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Karabakh doctors have saved the life of a French journalist from Le Monde newspaper, who has been heavily injured in an artillery barrage in the Martuni town, the Foreign Ministry of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, two French journalists from Le Monde were reported to have been operated on, after having been injured by artillery fire. Two of their Armenian colleagues sustained light injuries.

"Artsakh doctors have managed to save the life of a French journalist, who was heavily injured during shillings by the Azeri armed forces in the town of Martuni," the ministry posted on its Telegram channel.

The government of Nagorno-Karabakh is negotiating to transport the injured journalists from Stepanakert to Yerevan with the French Embassy.

The reignited war in the breakaway republic had been going on since Sunday after both sides accused each other of violating the ceasefire, inked in 1994.

