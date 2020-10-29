Karabakh Emergency Service Reports Airstrikes by Azerbaijan in Askeran, Martakert, Martuni

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The state emergency service of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday reported that the Azeri forces were striking the towns of Askeran, Martakert, and Martuni.

"At the moment, the enemy forces are hitting the Martuni district, including the towns of Martuni, martakert and some Askeran districts with multiple rocket launchers Grad and Smerch," the service said on Facebook.