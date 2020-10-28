Karabakh Emergency Service Says 1 Dead, 2 injured in Shusha After Smerch Strike

One person was killed, two were injured in the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh after a strike by heavy multiple rocket launcher Smerch, the local emergency service said Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) One person was killed, two were injured in the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh after a strike by heavy multiple rocket launcher Smerch, the local emergency service said Wednesday.

"Shusha is being hit from Smerch multiple rocket launcher. There is one dead civilian and two injured," the emergency service said on Facebook.