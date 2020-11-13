UrduPoint.com
Karabakh Facing Difficult Humanitarian Situation - Putin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:13 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh is in a very difficult humanitarian situation, with its death toll, the number of injured and severe damage to infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Nagorno-Karabakh is in a very difficult humanitarian situation, with its death toll, the number of injured and severe damage to infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"The military operation resulted in more than 4,000 victims, including civilians, more than 8,000 people were injured, there were tens of thousands of refugees, the data varies.

.. Civilian infrastructure and many landmarks have been destroyed," the president said at a meeting, which was focused on the humanitarian situation in the embattled region.

The president said he was hoping the issue would be resolved and there would be no need to use the very phrase 'the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh' again.

