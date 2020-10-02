UrduPoint.com
Karabakh Forces Down 5 More Planes, 3 Helicopters Of Azerbaijani Military - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:50 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Karabakh forces downed on Friday five more aircraft and three more helicopters of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said.

"Five enemy planes and three helicopters were downed by precise strikes of the Karabakh Defense Army's units at around 16:00 [12:00 GMT]," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry said two Azerbaijani aircraft were downed.

