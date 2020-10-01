Karabakh Forces Down Second Azerbaijani Forces' Plane in 1 Day - Armenian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Karabakh Forces downed the second Azeri forces' plane in a day, the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, said Thursday.

Several minutes earlier, the press secretary said another plane had been downed.

"Another enemy plane downed," Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.