Karabakh Fully Controlled by Russian Peacekeepers - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is fully controlled by Russian peacekeepers, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is fully controlled by units of Russian peacekeepers," Shoigu said at a meeting on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.