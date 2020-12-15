The meeting of the president of the Republic of Artsakh which is the self-proclaimed name for the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Haroutyunyan with Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mediators has been canceled over the absence of the Russian co-chair, a spokesman for the president said on Monday

The US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Andrew Schofer, as well as his French counterpart, Stephane Visconti, on Sunday arrived in Yerevan for planned talks with leading Armenian officials. A day before, Schofer and Visconti held talks in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The Azerbaijani leader later issued a statement saying that he had not invited the co-chairs to pay a visit.

"The meeting was canceled on the initiative of the Armenian side.

The reason is the format is now full, especially given the fact that the Russian co-chair does not participate in the regional visit," spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said, as quoted by the News.am portal.

The Minsk Group was established in 1992 by Russia, France and the United States under the aegis of the OSCE to promote a peaceful resolution to the deep-rooted Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in the wake of a 1.5-month conflict. The warring sides have agreed to terminate at the effectively occupied territories, as well as exchange prisoners and bodies of dead soldiers. Russia deployed 1,960 peacekeepers to monitor the truce.