Karabakh Infrastructure Reconstruction Likely Complete By End-2025: Bank Chief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 05:45 PM
Infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region Azerbaijan liberated from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation in 2021, is expected to be completely rebuilt by the end of next year, according to the head of an investment bank based in Türkiye
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region Azerbaijan liberated from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation in 2021, is expected to be completely rebuilt by the end of next year, according to the head of an investment bank based in Türkiye.
Major Turkish contractors are advancing rapidly in projects to rebuild the region's infrastructure, including roads, buildings, and waterlines, Cenk Eynehan, the CEO of Pasha Bank, told Anadolu.
In 1991, the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh (Upper Karabakh), internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.
Pasha Bank was established in Istanbul in 1987 under the name Yatirim Bank as the country's first investment bank with foreign capital, operating under the management of different groups until 2015.
In 2015, the Baku-based Pasha Bank OJSC acquired a majority share of the lender and changed its name to Pasha.
Eynehan said Türkiye has a remarkable track record in infrastructure projects, with the qualified human resources and equipment to build roads, dams and tunnels.
This is part of the reason why the roughly $20-30 billion reconstruction process has progressed so much faster than expected, he said, adding that it would likely be complete by the end of 2025.
Once this is complete, the region will likely attract investment, especially in the tourism and agriculture sectors, he underlined.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ultra-Orthodox
UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..
NCSW joins hand PPAF for women's empowerment conference
Verification of 118,336 deserving families going on for Ramazan package
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
Autism, an overlooked neuro-developmental disorder among children on rise with s ..
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
More Stories From World
-
War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ultra-Orthodox8 minutes ago
-
UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos2 minutes ago
-
Chad junta chief says to contest May 6 presidential vote47 minutes ago
-
What next for Chad after death of main junta opponent?47 minutes ago
-
Swiss Gut-Behrami wins first Super G in Kvitfjell47 minutes ago
-
Zelensky calls for more Western air defence systems to 'save lives'47 minutes ago
-
German army probes possible wiretap of Ukraine war talks47 minutes ago
-
Zelensky calls for more Western air defence systems to 'save lives'2 hours ago
-
CPC leadership discusses draft government work report3 hours ago
-
WTO talks end with no major win, throwing trade body into 'crisis'3 hours ago
-
China's annual refining capacity ranks first globally in 20233 hours ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan discusses relations with his Djiboutian counterpart3 hours ago