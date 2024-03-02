Karabakh infrastructure reconstruction likely complete by end-2025: Bank chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region Azerbaijan liberated from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation in 2021, is expected to be completely rebuilt by the end of next year, according to the head of an investment bank based in Türkiye

Major Turkish contractors are advancing rapidly in projects to rebuild the region's infrastructure, including roads, buildings, and waterlines, Cenk Eynehan, the CEO of Pasha Bank, told Anadolu.

In 1991, the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh (Upper Karabakh), internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.

Pasha Bank was established in Istanbul in 1987 under the name Yatirim Bank as the country's first investment bank with foreign capital, operating under the management of different groups until 2015.

In 2015, the Baku-based Pasha Bank OJSC acquired a majority share of the lender and changed its name to Pasha.

Eynehan said Türkiye has a remarkable track record in infrastructure projects, with the qualified human resources and equipment to build roads, dams and tunnels.

This is part of the reason why the roughly $20-30 billion reconstruction process has progressed so much faster than expected, he said, adding that it would likely be complete by the end of 2025.

Once this is complete, the region will likely attract investment, especially in the tourism and agriculture sectors, he underlined.