Karabakh Leader Says Exchange Of Bodies Of Those Killed In Hostilities Started

Arayik Harutyunyan, the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, announced the beginning of the exchange of bodies of those killed during the hostilities in Karabakh under the coordination of the Russian peacekeeping forces

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Arayik Harutyunyan, the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, announced the beginning of the exchange of bodies of those killed during the hostilities in Karabakh under the coordination of the Russian peacekeeping forces.

"Today, in accordance with the agreements reached in advance, the process of exchanging the bodies of the dead has started.

The exchange is carried out under the coordination of the Russian peacekeeping mission, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Artsakh [Karabakh's self-name] State Emergency Service," Harutyunyan said on Facebook.

He expressed gratitude to the Russian peacekeeping contingent for ensuring all-round security of the important humanitarian mission, and to the ICRC and the state emergency service for their effective participation in the process.

