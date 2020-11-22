UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karabakh Official Statistics Shows 25,000 People Returned To Region In 5 Days - President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:30 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) As many as 25,000 refugees have already returned to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of the recent hostilities, according to the region's official statistics, the president of the unrecognized republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, said on Sunday.

"The flow to Artsakh [the self-name of Karabakh], the return of our compatriots is proceeding at a fairly fast pace. In just five days, 25,000 people returned, this is according to our registration center," Harutyunyan said during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the president, refugees are still coming back.

In particular, those who have places to live return at the first stage, the rest will return gradually so that there is an opportunity for accommodation and solving social problems. In addition, the response center in Yerevan will try to reimburse some costs of staying of Karabakh residents in Armenia and utility payments.

"There are, of course, problems related to roads and safety. We will discuss this," Harutyunyan added.

Pashinyan, in turn, pointed to the need to focus efforts on restoring normal life in Karabakh, ensuring the return of refugees and creating the necessary conditions for them.

