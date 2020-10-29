UrduPoint.com
Karabakh Ombudsman Reports Injuries, Fatalities In Azeri Strikes On Stepanakert

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:29 PM

The ombudsman of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh said Thursday there had been dead and injured in the city of Stepanakert as a result of Azer forces' strikes

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The ombudsman of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh said Thursday there had been dead and injured in the city of Stepanakert as a result of Azer forces' strikes.

"Azeri forces have been striking Stepanakert for several hours now. There are dead and wounded. There are damages, too. Today's attack is the most aggressive since the beginning of the war," Artak Beglaryan said.

