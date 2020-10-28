Karabakh Ombudsman Says Baku Conducted Over 15 Attacks on Stepanakert, Shusha on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces conducted on Wednesday over 15 attacks on Stepanakert and Shusha, Artak Beglaryan, the human rights commissioner of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, said.

"On October 28, the Azerbaijani armed forces conducted over 15 strikes on Stepanakert and Shusha, deliberately targeting a maternity hospital, residential buildings and some public facilities. One civilian was killed and two others were injured in Shusha," Beglaryan said, as quoted by the infocenter of the Nagorno-Karabakh government.

Information about injuries in Stepanakert will be provided later, the ombudsman added.

According to Karabakh's emergencies service, damage was done to a district of the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

"Military aviation was used. Residential buildings and cars were damaged or completely destroyed in the bombing attacks. According to preliminary information, no one was injured," the emergencies service wrote on Facebook.