Karabakh Ombudsman Says One Civilian Killed in Azeri Shelling of Avetarnots Village

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The human rights commissioner of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said on Monday that one civilian was killed and two others injured in an attack that the Azeri military conducted in the village of Avetarnots despite the ceasefire.

"The office of the Artsakh [Karabakh] human rights commissioner received information that the Azerbaijani side continued shelling settlements in violation of the ceasefire agreement, signed on October 25. Within one day, a range of settlements were shelled, including the village of Avetarnots in the Askeran district, where one civilian, Gevork Ambartsumyan, was killed and two more civilians, Genrih Adamyan and Andrey Ambartsumyan, were injured one hour ago in volley fire from the Smerch multiple rocket launcher," Artak Beglaryan wrote on Facebook.