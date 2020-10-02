UrduPoint.com
Karabakh Peace Process Impossible Until Baku Stops 'Aggression'- Armenian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:13 PM

There is "no point" discussing peace talks over Nagorno-Karabakh until Azerbaijan stops its "aggression," the Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Anna Naghdalyan, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) There is "no point" discussing peace talks over Nagorno-Karabakh until Azerbaijan stops its "aggression," the Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Anna Naghdalyan, told Sputnik.

Several countries, including the co-chairs of the Minsk OSCE Group created to mediate the conflict � Russia, France, and the US � have called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately halt hostilities.

"There is no point to talk about the peace process when we are facing a preplanned large scale aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh and Armenia. At this moment the priority is to cease hostilities and restore the ceasefire regime established by the 1994-1995 trilateral (Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Armenia) agreements which have no time limitations," the spokeswoman said.

