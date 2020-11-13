UrduPoint.com
Karabakh President Holds Meeting With Commander Of Russian Peacekeeping Force

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:39 PM

The president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh), Arayik Harutyunyan, said on Friday he had a meeting with the commander of the recently-deployed Russian peacekeeping contingent, Rustam Muradov

"During the meeting, an exchange of opinions took place on concrete issues pertaining to the implementation by the peacekeeping contingent of its responsible mission," Harutyunyan said on Facebook.

Earlier this week, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia adopted a joint statement on the cessation of armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ceasefire began on November 10, with the warring parties terminating within the already occupied territories. Russian peacekeepers have been deployed inside Nagorno-Karabakh and along its contact line as well as in the Lachin corridor connecting the region to Armenia proper. The sides have also agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of killed soldiers.

