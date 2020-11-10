UrduPoint.com
Karabakh President Seeks Consultations With Armenia's Political Forces - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:19 PM

The president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), Arayik Harutyunyan, said on Tuesday he would like to start political consultations with Armenia's parliamentary and non-parliamentary forces on the situation in Karabakh, Sputnik Armenia reported

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), Arayik Harutyunyan, said on Tuesday he would like to start political consultations with Armenia's parliamentary and non-parliamentary forces on the situation in Karabakh, Sputnik Armenia reported.

According to Sputnik Armenia, the NKR president is ready to receive heads of the Armenian parliament's factions in Stepanakert on Wednesday, and to hold meetings with non-parliamentary forces later.

Harutyunyan expressed the belief it was necessary to discuss the new agenda with the key political forces and provide all the available information to them, the media outlet added.

More Stories From World

