Karabakh Residents Left Without Homes Over Hostilities To Be Accommodated - Leader

Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:10 PM

Residents of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, who lost their homes due to the recent hostilities, will be provided with housing in the capital of Stepanakert and other settlements of the region, Arayik Harutyunyan, the president of the republic, said on Friday

"Our citizens who lost their homes due to the war mainly will be accommodated in Stepanakert, as well as in the republic's other settlements. They will be temporarily accommodated in hotels and in houses rented by the republic. Then, the housing issue will be thoroughly resolved with public funds," Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

The Karabakh leader added that urgent measures needed to return to normal life.

On Tuesday, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a joint declaration that put an end to the six-week conflict in the disputed region. The ceasefire took effect the same day, with the warring parties terminating within the already occupied territories. The sides have also agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of killed soldiers. In addition, the agreement envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region to enforce the ceasefire.

