Karabakh Truce Shows Importance of Russian-Turkish Cooperation - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday during phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the ceasefire in Karabakh showed the importance of cooperation between Turkey and Russia in resolving regional conflicts, the Turkish leader's administration said.

"Our president told Vladimir Putin that the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh shows the importance of cooperation between Turkey and Russia in resolving regional conflicts and crises. Erdogan noted that a spirit of cooperation can be established here, similar to the mechanism for resolving the Syrian crisis," the statement says.

Erdogan also stressed the importance of the return of Azerbaijanis, who had previously been forced to leave Karabakh, and the opening of a corridor between Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Republic within it, the Turkish leader's administration said.

"President Erdogan stressed that the most important issue is Armenia's compliance with the obligations specified in the ceasefire agreement. According to him, in this regard, the Russian side bears significant responsibility," it said.