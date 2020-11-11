UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karabakh Truce Shows Importance Of Russian-Turkish Cooperation - Erdogan

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:11 AM

Karabakh Truce Shows Importance of Russian-Turkish Cooperation - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday during phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the ceasefire in Karabakh showed the importance of cooperation between Turkey and Russia in resolving regional conflicts, the Turkish leader's administration said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday during phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the ceasefire in Karabakh showed the importance of cooperation between Turkey and Russia in resolving regional conflicts, the Turkish leader's administration said.

"Our president told Vladimir Putin that the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh shows the importance of cooperation between Turkey and Russia in resolving regional conflicts and crises. Erdogan noted that a spirit of cooperation can be established here, similar to the mechanism for resolving the Syrian crisis," the statement says.

Erdogan also stressed the importance of the return of Azerbaijanis, who had previously been forced to leave Karabakh, and the opening of a corridor between Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Republic within it, the Turkish leader's administration said.

"President Erdogan stressed that the most important issue is Armenia's compliance with the obligations specified in the ceasefire agreement. According to him, in this regard, the Russian side bears significant responsibility," it said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Tayyip Erdogan Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Jamal Al Kaabi as Under ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed names Fahed Alkayyoomi Under-sec ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches Smart Inspection project vi ..

56 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Speaks to Biden, Discusses Futur ..

19 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Baku Wanted, Achieved Equal Role for R ..

19 minutes ago

Spaniard Rahm confident of joining Seve in Masters ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.