UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karabakh's Stepanakert Cleared Of Unexploded Ordnance By 80% - Demining Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Karabakh's Stepanakert Cleared of Unexploded Ordnance by 80% - Demining Center

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Eighty percent of the territory of Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, has been cleared of unexploded ordnance, the head of the Center for Humanitarian Demining of Karabakh, Samvel Mesropyan, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Stepanakert has been cleared of unexploded ordnance by 80 percent. The danger for civilians has decreased," Mesropyan said.

The official added that approximately 30,000 to 40,000 unexploded munition had been found in Stepanakert alone and that the situation with leftover ordnance was very serious.

"We will have our work cut out for us for 15-20 years, maybe more," Mesropyan stated.

The head noted that after Russian peacekeeping forces had entered the region, the center had been working together with Russian specialists.

"Our group, the Center for Humanitarian Demining of Karabakh, has been active since August 1, 2020, and throughout the entire war. Since September 27, we have found and eliminated about 80,000 pieces of unexploded ordnance of various types," Mesropyan mentioned.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Related Topics

Russia Yerevan Stepanakert Baku August September November Sunday 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

5 minutes ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture concludes e-learning initiative with ..

3 hours ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

3 hours ago

Joint study led by AUS discovers potential improve ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.