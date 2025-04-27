Karachi Mayor Explores Shanghai Partnership For Sustainable Development
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab concluded a three-day visit to Shanghai on April 26, marking a significant step in strengthening the sister-city relationship between Pakistan's economic hub and China's financial capital.
During his visit, Wahab stressed the strong potential for collaboration between the sister cities. "Karachi is Pakistan's economic, industrial and financial center," Wahab said. "There remains great untapped potential for cooperation between our cities. We hope to draw lessons from Shanghai's development concepts, strengthen economic and trade exchanges, and enhance cooperation in clean energy, water utilization, waste recycling and cultural exchanges."
The Karachi mayor's visit included tours of key Shanghai facilities and meetings with local officials. At the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, Wahab discussed port cooperation between Shanghai Port and Karachi Port, which established friendly relations last year.
"What impressed me most is how Shanghai's government has utilized technology," Wahab told China Economic Net in an exclusive interview. "Whether it's traffic management, parking facilities, or transportation systems for air, sea or land - everything is fantastic.
They've used technology in the best possible way to benefit both citizens and visitors."
Mayor Wahab hopes to implement similar technological solutions in Karachi. "We want to learn from Shanghai's experience and replicate their successes to benefit our people, give confidence to investors, and improve services," he said.
Wahab's tour of Shanghai-based companies Universal Energy and Tianma Eco-base highlighted Shanghai's leadership in renewable energy solutions - an area of particular interest for Karachi. "Our city has enormous potential for solar and wind energy projects," he noted, while emphasizing the urgency of addressing Karachi's waste management challenges.
"With over 20 million residents, we generate substantial municipal waste. While Chinese companies already assist with collection, we now want to implement Shanghai's successful waste-to-energy models to create cleaner, cheaper power sources."
Looking ahead, Wahab announced plans to lead a Karachi business delegation to the 8th China International Import Expo in November. "This will be an excellent opportunity to showcase Karachi's products and forge stronger trade ties with Shanghai," he said.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Karachi Mayor explores Shanghai partnership for sustainable development2 minutes ago
-
'Godfather' director Coppola bags lifetime achievement award2 minutes ago
-
Assefa sets world record, Sawe destroys high class field in London marathon22 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh aim to bounce back in second Zimbabwe Test22 minutes ago
-
Fire blazes day after Iran port blast killed 28, injured 1,00052 minutes ago
-
Kenya's Sawe wins men's London marathon1 hour ago
-
Nine killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd1 hour ago
-
Lebanon says one killed in Israeli drone strike2 hours ago
-
25 killed, 1,000 injured in huge Iran port blast2 hours ago
-
Thunder sweep past Grizzlies in NBA playoffs, Cavs on brink4 hours ago
-
Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd4 hours ago
-
Greenland PM visits Denmark as Trump threats loom4 hours ago