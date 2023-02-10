UrduPoint.com

Karangetang Volcano Erupts In Indonesia, Lava Moving Down Rivers - Volcanological Survey

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Karangetang Volcano Erupts in Indonesia, Lava Moving Down Rivers - Volcanological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Karangetang volcano on Indonesia's island of Siau has started to erupt, with lava flows coming down the volcano through six rivers, the Volcanological Survey of Indonesia (PVMBG) has said.

"Lava is cascading down six rivers - Batang, Timbelang, Beha Barat, Nanitu, Batuawang and Kahetang. The mountainside is quite steep so mass of materials and lava are descending fast," PVMBG volcano coordinator Oktory Prambada told a press conference, as quoted by the ANTARA news agency.

Prambada stated that PVMBG had elevated the danger level from level two to level three, with 73 people evacuated from nearby villages.

There has been no information regarding casualties and damage so far.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by powerful earthquakes, volcano eruptions and tsunamis. Almost 90% of the approximately 1,500 volcanoes on Earth are located in this area.

