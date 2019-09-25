(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Former Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, who became a member of the Federation Council from the Sakhalin region in Russia's Far East, will be elected on Wednesday as first deputy chairman of the upper house's Committee on Science, Education and Culture, a source in the committee told Sputnik and committee chair Lilia Gumerova confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian Former Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, who became a member of the Federation Council from the Sakhalin region in Russia's Far East, will be elected on Wednesday as first deputy chairman of the upper house's Committee on Science, education and Culture, a source in the committee told Sputnik and committee chair Lilia Gumerova confirmed.

"Karasin's candidacy has been submitted for approval as first deputy chairman of the committee," the source said.

Gumerova confirmed the report, saying the issue had been included in the meeting agenda.