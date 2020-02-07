Karen Pierce to Become First Woman to Serve as UK Ambassador to US - London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) UK Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce has been appointed as the nation's ambassador to the United States, becoming the first woman to ever hold the post, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday.

"Dame Karen Pierce DCMG, currently Ambassador to the UN in New York and Permanent Representative at the UN Security Council, has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the United States of America. HM The Queen appointed the new Ambassador after the Prime Minister approved the successful candidate on the recommendation of the Foreign Secretary.

The request for agrément has now been submitted to the US Government. Karen Pierce is one of the UK's most experienced senior diplomats and will be the first woman to serve as HM Ambassador to the US," the press release said.

Her predecessor Kim Darroch resigned in June amid a scandal involving leaked diplomatic cables in which he described the White House as "uniquely dysfunctional" and warned that US President Donald Trump could end up in "disgrace." Darroch also described Trump as inept, insecure and incompetent.

Pierce had represented the UK in the United Nations since 2018.