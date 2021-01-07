UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karen Pierce's Remarks On Pandemic Winners Give Eye-Opening Look Into UK Policy - Volodin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:10 AM

Karen Pierce's Remarks on Pandemic Winners Give Eye-Opening Look Into UK Policy - Volodin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) UK Ambassador in Washington Karen Pierce's remarks on the need to ensure that Russia and China do not emerge as the winners from the coronavirus pandemic will hopefully provide for many an eye-opening look into London's policy, Russian lower house speaker Viacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Bloomberg on December 31, Pierce, who earlier served as UK permanent representative to the United Nations, said that Russia and China must not be post-COVID-19 winners, and the West should show that "it's open societies that are seen to thrive and recover from the covid pandemic."

Volodin has described this stance as hate-crazed.

"I hope that many will open their eyes to the policy of the UK and its allies.

We remember that the UK was one of initiators of the accusations and sanctions against Russia. Now they are afraid of our countries' superiority over the so-called open societies, they wish our citizens to die from the pandemic," he said in a statement, published on the Duma's website.

According to Volodin, unless London disavows its ambassador's statement, this will be deemed to be the UK's official stance in relation to Russian and Chinese nationals.

The speaker also noted that not a single US official had condemned Pierce's claims.

This, he went on, attests to the fact that both the US and the UK would not like to see Russia develop and effectively tackle pandemic challenges.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Washington London United Kingdom December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

1 hour ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

2 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

2 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

2 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

2 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.