MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) UK Ambassador in Washington Karen Pierce's remarks on the need to ensure that Russia and China do not emerge as the winners from the coronavirus pandemic will hopefully provide for many an eye-opening look into London's policy, Russian lower house speaker Viacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Bloomberg on December 31, Pierce, who earlier served as UK permanent representative to the United Nations, said that Russia and China must not be post-COVID-19 winners, and the West should show that "it's open societies that are seen to thrive and recover from the covid pandemic."

Volodin has described this stance as hate-crazed.

"I hope that many will open their eyes to the policy of the UK and its allies.

We remember that the UK was one of initiators of the accusations and sanctions against Russia. Now they are afraid of our countries' superiority over the so-called open societies, they wish our citizens to die from the pandemic," he said in a statement, published on the Duma's website.

According to Volodin, unless London disavows its ambassador's statement, this will be deemed to be the UK's official stance in relation to Russian and Chinese nationals.

The speaker also noted that not a single US official had condemned Pierce's claims.

This, he went on, attests to the fact that both the US and the UK would not like to see Russia develop and effectively tackle pandemic challenges.