Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Football Club Al-Ittihad
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) French striker and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has completed the move from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian football club said on Tuesday.
"Benzema is here. A new tiger will roar. Welcome to Ittihad!" the club tweeted.
