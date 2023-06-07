UrduPoint.com

Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Football Club Al-Ittihad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) French striker and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has completed the move from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian football club said on Tuesday.

"Benzema is here. A new tiger will roar. Welcome to Ittihad!" the club tweeted.

