ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Karkamis city in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province has been shelled from the Syrian territory, the local authorities said on Monday, adding that there were no casualties following the incident.

"Today, three shells fired from Syria exploded near Karkamis. No casualties, minor material damage. An investigation has begun. The PJD (Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party) is believed to be responsible for the shelling," the provincial administration said in a statement.