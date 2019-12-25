UrduPoint.com
Karl Marx's Grave In London Cemetery Put Under Surveillance After Vandal Attacks - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The management of the Highgate Cemetery in London installed CCTV cameras on trees surrounding the tomb of German philosopher and economist Karl Marx, after his grave was vandalized twice in the past year, the Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, the cameras were fitted to tree trunks on both sides of the grave. The decision was reportedly made by the Marx Grave Trust, which owns the plot, after consulting with security experts and the Historic England organization.

The Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust, which also helped in getting the cameras installed, was cited as saying that Marx's grave was the first in the cemetery to be monitored.

The tomb of the famous German economist is located in the eastern part of the cemetery. In it rests Karl Marx and his wife, Jenny von Westphalen, as well as other family members. Last winter, the tombstone was defaced twice. Maxwell Blowfield, a press officer at the British Museum, who reported the second case of vandalism, said there were insults painted in red on the monument about Marx himself and his ideology.

