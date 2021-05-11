UrduPoint.com
Karlovy Vary Film Festival 2021 Scheduled For Late August - Organizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Karlovy Vary Film Festival 2021 Scheduled for Late August - Organizers

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic will be held from August 20-28 with all necessary health measures in place, the festival's director, Jiri Bartoska, said on Tuesday.

"We look forward to seeing you more than ever before - from 20 to 28 August in Karlovy Vary!" the festival's official Facebook account posted.

Organizers are working to ensure that all COVID-19 regulations of the Czech Republic are observed during the movie extravaganza, Bartoska said at a video conference.

"I believe that our guests will be arriving after having been vaccinated against the coronavirus and with COVID-19 passports, which will probably be approved by that time," Bartoska said.

He expressed hope that next year's festival will take place as usual in July with a complete program.

The head of the Karlovy Vary region, Petr Kulhanek, pledged to provide full sponsorship to the festival.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is the most prestigious movie festival in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest in the world.

