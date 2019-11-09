UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kartarpur Corridor To Pave Way For Understanding Between India, Pakistan: UN Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:57 PM

Kartarpur corridor to pave way for understanding between India, Pakistan: UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday welcomed the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor that opens the way for Indian Sikhs to visit one of their religion's holiest sites in Pakistan without a visa, saying it would promote inter-faith harmony and understanding between the two countries

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday welcomed the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor that opens the way for Indian Sikhs to visit one of their religion's holiest sites in Pakistan without a visa, saying it would promote inter-faith harmony and understanding between the two countries.

The corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur, was formally opened by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a colourful ceremony in Kartarpur on Saturday.

In a tweet, the UN chief said the corridor, which connects two key pilgrimage sites, would pave the way for "communication and understanding" between the neighbouring countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Visit Visa Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Tehran Calls US Sanctions 'Blessing,' Vital Chance ..

44 seconds ago

Hypothetical Complete JCPOA Collapse Might Trigger ..

48 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister felicitates Muslim Ummah on ..

49 seconds ago

Ryabkov Says Attempts to Deprive Iran of Opportuni ..

51 seconds ago

Islamic welfare state could be established followi ..

7 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurates Mehman Khana in Mayo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.