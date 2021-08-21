UrduPoint.com

Karzai, Abdullah Meet With Acting Taliban Governor Of Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 05:04 PM

Karzai, Abdullah Meet With Acting Taliban Governor of Kabul

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, met with the acting (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) Taliban governor of Kabul on Saturday to discuss the safety of residents of the capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, met with the acting (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) Taliban governor of Kabul on Saturday to discuss the safety of residents of the capital.

"Today along with HE @KarzaiH, we met with Mr Abdul Rahman Mansour, the acting governor of Taliban for Kabul. We discussed the security of the citizens of Kabul, & reiterated that protecting the life, property & dignity of the citizens of the capital should be prioritised," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, Abdullah added that Mansour reassured him and Karzai that he would do everything to ensure the safety of Kabul residents.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants stormed the city. Many countries have since started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Hamid Karzai Governor Russia Twitter August Ashraf Ghani From

Recent Stories

One killed, another injured in road accident

One killed, another injured in road accident

10 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases near 7.43 mln: Africa CDC

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 7.43 mln: Africa CDC

11 minutes ago
 ETEA engineering test will be held on Aug 22

ETEA engineering test will be held on Aug 22

11 minutes ago
 CSTO Confirms Leaders to Discuss Afghanistan on Mo ..

CSTO Confirms Leaders to Discuss Afghanistan on Monday

17 minutes ago
 Italy's Florenzi moves to Milan on loan from Roma

Italy's Florenzi moves to Milan on loan from Roma

17 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates shifting of Women College on ..

Minister inaugurates shifting of Women College on solar energy

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.