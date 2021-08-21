Karzai, Abdullah Meet With Acting Taliban Governor of Kabul

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, met with the acting (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) Taliban governor of Kabul on Saturday to discuss the safety of residents of the capital

"Today along with HE @KarzaiH, we met with Mr Abdul Rahman Mansour, the acting governor of Taliban for Kabul. We discussed the security of the citizens of Kabul, & reiterated that protecting the life, property & dignity of the citizens of the capital should be prioritised," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, Abdullah added that Mansour reassured him and Karzai that he would do everything to ensure the safety of Kabul residents.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants stormed the city. Many countries have since started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.