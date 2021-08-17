Karzai, Abudullah Negotiate With Taliban to Achieve Peace in Afghanistan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation in Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, and the country's former President Hamid Karzai said they were negotiating peace with the leadership of the Taliban (recognized as terrorist organization and banned in Russia), the Tolo news broadcaster reported.

According to Karzai and Abdullah, the goal of the talks is to achieve peace and security in the country. The main focus is on the topic of maintaining stability in Kabul. It is noted that the former Prime Minister of Afghanistan (1993-1994), leader of the Islamic Party of Afghanistan (IPA) Gulbuddin Hekmatyar was negotiating together with them.

Earlier, a source in the Taliban movement told Sputnik that the council, which included Karzai, Abdullah and Hekmatyar, took over the country and would later hand it over to the Taliban.